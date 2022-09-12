Andrew Marr says he’s decided not to be “too embarrassed” about his emotional reaction as he announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II during a live broadcast.

The presenter’s voice broke as he told LBC listeners the Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Marr said: “I’ve been asking myself ever since that, ‘how embarrassed do I feel,’ because after all, we’re all meant to be professional broadcasters, we hold it together.”

The presenter concluded that many people feel a “strong, personal, emotional connection” with the royal family.

