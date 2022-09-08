Balmoral Castle flies union jack at half-mast following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The union jack was flown at half-mast at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96.

Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II died peacefully at the castle on Thursday, 8 September, after an earlier statement that she was "comfortable" while under medical supervision.

Britain's longest-serving monarch is automatically succeeded by her son, who will now be known as King Charles III.

One of Queen Elizabeth's last engagements was a meeting with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss on Tuesday at her Scottish residence, when she swore in the new prime minister.

