Her Majesty’s witty reply to American tourists who asked if she had ‘met the Queen’

A former royal protection officer has shared the hilarious story of when Queen Elizabeth II was asked by American tourists if she had “met the Queen.”

Richard Griffin said he was accompanying Her Majesty when they encountered the pair in Balmoral, to whom she replied: “Well, I haven’t, but Dickie meets him regularly.”

In turn, the tourists asked Mr Griffin what she was like, so he told them “she can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour.”

