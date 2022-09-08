Moment MPs receive notes on Queen’s health inside Commons chamber

Notes communicating concern for the health of Queen Elizabeth II were passed among MPs during a House of Commons session on Thursday, 8 September.

This footage captures some of the exchanges as members passed the messages to each other, in a session which also saw Liz Truss announce her energy costs plan.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Her Majesty had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, where she was “comfortable.”

Liz Truss tweeted: “My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Sign up for our newsletters.