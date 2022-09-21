Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of sedition during Queen tribute

Police in Hong Kong have arrested a man during tributes to Queen Elizabeth II for alleged sedition.

Officers said the 43-year-old was detained late on Monday (19 September) near the British consulate, where dozens of people had gathered to remember the late monarch.

The late queen was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

Local media reports the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica.

