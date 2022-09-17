Jacinda Ardern visited Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state to pay her respects on Friday evening (16 September).

The prime minister of New Zealand was among the first world leaders to view the late monarch’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

She was accompanied by her partner Clarke Gayford and the nation’s governor-general Cindy Kiro.

Ms Ardern is expected to meet Liz Truss on Saturday, along with her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.