Man who appeared to grab flag on Queen's coffin 'did not believe she was dead'

A man who appeared to attempt to grab the flag draped over Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin “did not believe she was dead,” a court has heard.

Muhammad Khan, 28, allegedly approached the catafalque in Westminster Hall before grabbing hold of the Royal Standard flag, according to the prosecution.

Khan was arrested and charged with two counts under the Public Order Act.

Prosecutor Luke Stanton said that Khan “did express the idea that the Queen is not dead and that he approached the coffin because he wanted to check for himself.”

