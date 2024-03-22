A Question Time audience member blasted “idiots” blocking Rishi Sunak’s flagship immigration policy during a heated discussion.

Peers inflicted seven defeats on the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill this week, as they continue to grapple with the Commons over concerns about human rights and the power of the courts.

On Thursday’s episode of Question Time (21 March), the man in the audience said: “This Rwanda plan, for me, is a brilliant idea from the Conservative Party and it’s being stopped by, for me, idiots that are just thinking of human rights and saying this and that.”