Jeremy Hunt explains why parents were told about ‘unsafe’ RAAC schools so last minute

Jeremy Hunt is trying to reassure parents across the UK that the RAAC concrete-built schools will be dealt with ‘quickly’, and defends the news coming out just days before children returned to education after the summer holidays.

The chancellor appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he insisted many schools affected by the ‘unsafe’ building material can still operate as normal.

“We’ve had an exhaustive process of going through every one of 22,000 schools”, he said.

“In the summer months new information came to light that suggested some of the buildings that had previously been classified as safe might not be...the education secretary acted immediately on that.”