Indian opposition MPs protest in parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Chaos erupted in India’s Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, as members of opposition parties protested against Rahul Gandhi’s removal as an MP.

Mr Gandhi was disqualified from parliament after being convicted of defamation for insulting prime minister Narendra Modi.

He was sentenced to two years in prison after his comments about Mr Modi’s surname at a election rally in 2019.

Opposition party members chanted slogans, carried placards, and threw shreds of paper at Om Birla, the Lok Sabha speaker, as he attempted to get the house in order.

