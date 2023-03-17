Headteacher’s family claim she took her own life awaiting damning Ofsted report

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

A headteacher in Reading took her own life in January 2022 while waiting for a negative Ofsted report, her family has said.

Ruth Perry, 53, head of Caversham Primary School, killed herself ahead of the report which downgraded the school from Outstanding to Inadequate.

Sign up for our newsletters.