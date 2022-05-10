Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has denied leaking stories about Coleen Rooney to the press as she gave evidence in their High Court libel battle.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the allegation and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel.

In written evidence, she said she believed Rooney had made her a “scapegoat” for previous leaked stories about her marriage.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.