Nigel Farage admits Reform UK ‘not pretending we are going win this election’

Nigel Farage has acknowledged that Reform UK would not form the government after the general election – but he said it was the first step on the road to the next contest which could be in 2029.

Speaking in Merthyr Tydfil as he launched the party’s manifesto, Mr Farage said: “We are not pretending that we are going to win this general election, we are a very, very new political party.”

“Our ambition is to establish a bridgehead in parliament, and to become a real opposition to a Labour government,” he added.

Mr Farage went on to say that the Tories would not be able to provide opposition because “they spend most of their days arguing among themselves”.