Remembrance Sunday: Politicians and veterans sing national anthem at the Cenotaph

Political leaders and army veterans sang “God Save the King” while gathered at the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday.

This footage shows the moment the national anthem was sung during the service on Whitehall by those surrounding the King and other senior Royals.

Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, and Ian Blackford were among the political figures in attendance.

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans, representing 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations, marched past the Cenotaph on 13 November.

