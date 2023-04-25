GOP AI-generated attack ad depicts ‘life’ under Joe Biden if he is re-elected

The Republican National Committee has released an AI-generated attack ad to depict what it says American life would be like if Joe Biden were to win a second term.

It was released on Tuesday (25 April) as the current US president, 80, announced that he will seek re-election in 2024 with Kamala Harris as his running mate.

In the clip, AI-generated images show fake incidents including China invading Taiwan and banks shutting down.

