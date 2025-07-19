Rescuers recover victims after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam

Rescuers have recovered 34 bodies and found 11 survivors after the Wonder Sea tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, on Saturday (19 July).

The boat was carrying 53 people, including five crew members, when it overturned around 2 pm local time amid sudden strong winds and a thunderstorm.

Most passengers were tourists from Hanoi, including about 20 children, the People’s Army Newspaper said, citing local border guards.

Authorities have yet to confirm the tourists’ nationalities and continue searching for missing people.

A national weather forecast said a tropical storm called Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam's northern region, including Ha Long Bay's coast, next week.