Rioters jailed for over three years in total after sentencing in Leeds

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of 50 months following their participation in counter-protests against riots off the back of the Southport knife attack.

Samir Ali, 21, has been jailed for 20 months for affray, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31, for two and a half years for the same offence. Mr Ghafoor also breached an existing suspended sentence.

Judge Guy Kearl KC told the court how the pair were captured on CCTV walking after the protest and encountered four white men, when a fight broke out.

The judge also noted that while protesting was acceptable, there are "boundaries".