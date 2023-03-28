Rishi Sunak has pledged that ministers will look into the case of an Afghan war veteran who served alongside British armed forces and has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

A report by The Independent detailed how the air force lieutenant fled to the UK on a small boat after being forced into hiding when the Taliban took over in August 2021.

The pilot told The Independent he had no choice but to travel to the UK via this method as there were no viable safe routes.

