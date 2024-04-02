Rishi Sunak laughed at a BBC local radio presenter’s questioning as she grilled the prime minister on when this year’s general election will be.

The PM burst into laughter when BBC Radio Tees’ Amy Oakden asked him to name the date, declaring he had “answered that question many times in the last few weeks” but refused to confirm when the vote would be.

During the grilling, Ms Oakden pressed Mr Sunak on why he found her question funny.

“There’s a way that we’d announce general elections and it would be done in the formal and official way,” Mr Sunak responded.