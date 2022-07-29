Tory member accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘stabbing Boris Johnson in the back’

Rishi Sunak was accused of “stabbing Boris Johnson in the back” as he faced a grilling from voters in the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds.

The former chancellor was labelled “a good salesman with many strong attributes” before he was accused of betraying the outgoing prime minister.

“Many people, unfortunately, see that you stabbed him in the back,” one Tory member said.

“He is a man that made you as a senior politician and some people don’t want to see that in No 10.”

