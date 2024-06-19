Rishi Sunak branded ‘pound-shop Nigel Farage’ during live radio interview

Rishi Sunak was dubbed a “pound-shop Nigel Farage” during a bruising LBC radio phone-in on Wednesday morning (19 June).

The prime minister was challenged by callers over a number of issues ahead of the general election, including his behaviour towards the trans community and being too rich to relate to food bank users.

One man, who said he is gay and living with HIV, told Mr Sunak he has “become a pound-shop Nigel Farage” and accused him of being “obsessed with divisive culture wars”.

“I’m very sorry to hear you feel that way,” the PM responded.

“I don’t believe that at all. I care very much about making sure people, whatever their background, are respected.”