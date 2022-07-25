The first one-on-one Tory leadership debate got off to an eerie start, opening with a lingering shot of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak standing frozen, like waxworks, with smiles plastered on their faces.

As the BBC’s Sophie Raworth introduced the participants on stage, the camera zoomed in on the motionless contenders, who did not even appear to blink.

The shot had many viewers taking to social media comparing the politician’s appearances to that of cardboard cutouts or waxwork figures.

