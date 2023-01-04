Rishi Sunak details plans for pupils in England to study maths until age 18

Rishi Sunak has set out plans to ensure all pupils continue studying maths until they are 18 years old.

In a his first speech of 2023, the prime minister detailed plans he has proposed in order to raise UK standards to meet those of similar nations.

The government does not apparently envisage making maths A-level compulsory for all 16-year-olds.

Education experts have described the plans as “vague.”

Maths teacher William Allen told the Press Association that Mr Sunak’s plan “fails to both understand the system and fundamentally overlooks the core challenges it is facing.”

Sign up for our newsletters.