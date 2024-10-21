Joggers’ shock as River Thames towpath collapses from huge torrent of water

Joggers were left in shock when a popular towpath along the River Thames collapsed from a huge torrent of water.

Runners were stopped as the bank close to Kew Gardens was swept away in front of them while they were out for a jog on Saturday (19 October).

Video footage shows a hole several metres wide, with water rushing through, leaving walkers and joggers stranded either side.

Richmond Council confirmed an area on the south embankment between Kew Gardens and Richmond Lock was cordoned off, with engineers assessing the site.