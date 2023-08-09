Painting over children's cartoons at a migrant detention centre was the right decision to take despite it costing £1,500, Robert Jenrick has said.

The immigration minister told LBC removing a Mickey Mouse mural at Manston in Kent was to make the facility look "more appropriate" and said he "wasn't responsible" for the cost of its removal.

A Freedom of Information request by a member of the public revealed the “redecoration” of reception areas cost £1,549.52.

Mr Jenrick's comments came after the financial secretary to the Treasury refused to answer a question on how she felt about the painting over the mural.