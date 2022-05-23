‘As demented as Biden’: Rudy Giuliani shouts back at heckler during pro-Israel parade

Rudy Giuliani shouted back at a heckler while taking part in a New York City parade and claimed they were “probably as demented as Joe Biden”.

The former city mayor was taking part in a pro-Israel parade on Sunday, walking behind current mayor Eric Adams when he stopped to trade insults with the spectator on the route.

“I reduced crime you jacka**,” Mr Giuliani, who was waving a small Israeli flag, told the heckler.

“You are a brainwashed a**hole... You are probably as demented as Biden.”

