Vladimir Putin showed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi around his suburban residence of Novo-Ogaryovo on Monday 8 July.

In footage broadcast by the Kremlin, Mr Putin is seen driving Mr Modi in a golf cart around the residence.

Mr Modi last travelled to Russia in 2019, when he attended a forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok.

Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

India has neither condemned nor condoned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, and has called for negotiations to end the hostilities.