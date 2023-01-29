Russia makes basic military training mandatory in schools from September

Secondary school students in Russia will learn basic military skills as part of a 'life safety' course from 1 September, according to UK officials.

Last time it was a compulsory part of the school curriculum was in the 1993 Soviet Union era, and it's thought students will be taught how to handle AK assault rifles and hand grenades, and give salutes.

“The initiatives highlight the increasingly militarised atmosphere in wartime Russia, as well as being a (likely deliberate) evocation of the Soviet Union", the Ministry of Defence posted on Twitter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.