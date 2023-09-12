A Russian passenger plane, believed to be carrying 159 passengers on board, has made an emergency landing in a field after a system failure.

The plane was flying from the Black Searesort of Sochi to the Siberian city of Oms, when it was forced to make an emergency landing in a Siberian field on Tuesday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities released footage of the Ural Airlines Airbus A320 in a field next to a forest in the Novosibirsk region.