Burning Russian military plane flies over houses before ‘crashing’

A Russian military transport plane on fire flew over houses before a reported crash with 15 people on board, according to the Russian Defense Ministry

Officials said the Il-76 aircraft had 15 people - eight crew and seven passengers - on board when it crashed on Tuesday, 12 March, while taking off from an air base in western Russia.

An engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash, the ministry said in a statement.

Footage from Ivanovo shows the burning plane flying in the sky.