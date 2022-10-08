Three people have died after an explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Russian authorities have said Saturday’s blast on Kerch Bridge was caused by a truck bomb, which damaged a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the attack, but a top aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested the explosion is “just the beginning”.

“Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything that is stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletters.