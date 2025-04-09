Kharkiv firefighters tackle huge blaze after Russia launches drone attack

Russia’s massive drone attack on Kharkiv on Tuesday evening (8 April) caused multiple fires to break out, injuring at least two people, according to local officials.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said drones hit civilian businesses, warehouses, industrial facilities, and service stations.

Video released by the SES on Wednesday showed firefighters clearing debris and working to put out a huge blaze.

Waves of Shahed-type attack drones caused at least 15 explosions in the northeastern city, according to Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov.