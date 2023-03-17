Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, with prosecutors in the Hague accusing the Russian president of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the court said in a statement on Friday 17 March.

“It is forbidden by international law for occupied powers to transfer civilians from the territory they live in to other territories,” ICC president Judge Piotr Hofmansk said.

