New illegal immigration minister calls Rwanda plan a ‘moral imperative’

Michael Tomlinson has referred to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill as a “moral imperative.”

The new minister for illegal immigration appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning to discuss the upcoming Rwanda bill vote (12 December)

Mr Tomlinson argued that the bill and Mr Sunak’s plan to stop boats crossing the channel is a morally right choice.

“The Prime Minister has chosen, rightly, that this is the priority, that we must stop the boats. There is a moral imperative that people should not take those perilous journeys across the channel,” he said.