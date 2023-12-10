Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill ‘doesn’t do the job’, says Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick offered scathing criticism of Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill on Sunday 10 December.

“I think that a political choice has been made to bring forward a bill that does not do the job,” Mr Jenrick, who resigned as immigration minister this week, told the BBC.

He also told host Laura Kuenssberg that he will not be supporting the bill, adding that he is “determined that we can persuade the government and colleagues in parliament that there is a better way”.

“I don’t believe this bill will work,” Mr Jenrick said.