Business minister Paul Scully has said that asylum seekers in France should stay there if they want to avoid being send to Rwanda by the UK.

"Where they are in France, they're in a safe country... if they don't want to go to Rwanda [they can] claim asylum in France," Scully said in an interview on LBC.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda would help "disrupt the business model" of people-smuggling gangs.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.