Sadiq Khan has criticised the lack of progress within the Metropolitan Police in the 30 years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered.

Speaking outside a memorial service to mark the day, the mayor of London said that there was still work to be done on racism within the Met.

Mr Khan gave a speech during the service in which he said that Britain's biggest police force was still 'institutionally racist'.

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in April 1993 by five people in a racially-motivated attack.

It took 20 years for two of those people to be jailed, with it later being found that the police investigation was beset with racism itself.

