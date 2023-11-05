Effigy of Sadiq Khan sent up in flames at Kent bonfire night over Ulez

An effigy of London mayor Sadiq Khan was seen going up in flames during bonfire night celebrations in Kent on Saturday (4 November), as resident anger continues over Ulez.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society (EBS) organise a ‘celebrity effigy’ each year, and settled on Khan because of his plans to extend the ultra-low emission zone into their area.

The effigy wore a robot mask, carried an Ulez sign, and appeared to be promoting £15 tickets to a New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Previous figures used as the Edenbridge ‘Guy’ include Liz Truss, Donald Trump, Russell Brand, and Katie Price.