Keir Starmer reveals how much he earns

Keir Starmer has revealed how much he earns as an MP and leader of the opposition.

When asked during a Sky News interview if he could afford to pay energy bills on his salary amid the cost of living crisis, the Labour leader said: "Yes...The programme... [will] ensure that the price increases... don't take place," he added.

Sir Keir has outlined £29bn plans to freeze energy price rises in October and January, saving the typical family £1,000, according to Labour.

