President Biden hails Sandra Day O’Connor as ‘American pioneer’ in eulogy

President Joe Biden hailed Sandra Day O’Connor as an “American pioneer” in a powerful eulogy at the Washington funeral of the US Supreme Court’s first female justice.

The president praised Ms O’Connor for breaking down barriers in the legal and political worlds at her funeral on Tuesday (19 December).

Tributes were also delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts and Ms O’Connor’s son Jay O’Connor.

The former Justice had passed away on 30 November, aged 93, after complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness