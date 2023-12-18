Sandra Day O’Connor: First female Supreme Court Justice laid in state

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was laid in state today, 18 December, after she passed away at the age of 93 on 1 December 2023.

Mrs O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Mourners may pay their respects to the trailblazer at the court on Monday, where her body lies in repose in the Great Hall for the entire day.

Her casket arrived at the court around 9:30am.

After a private ceremony members of the public can pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.