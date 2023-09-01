Minister Nick Gibb refuses to say how many schools ‘unsafe’ in concrete scandal

Schools minister Nick Gibb refused to say how many school buildings are “unsafe” as he took questions on concrete safety fears.

The Department for Education has told 104 schools and colleges to partially or fully close buildings just as pupils prepared to return after the summer holidays.

“How many school buildings now, are unsafe?” BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty asked Mr Gibb on Friday 1 September.

While the minister failed to give a straight answer on a number of occasions, but did explain that new “evidence” on the condition of buildings emerged over the summer.