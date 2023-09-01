School closures over concrete fears a result of ‘calculated neglect’, says union boss

School closures over concrete safety fears are a result of “calculated neglect”, a union chief has suggested.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union said that the crisis has “not just sprung on the government by surprise” as he spoke to BBC Breakfast on Friday morning (1 September).

The Department for Education has told 104 schools and colleges to partially or fully close buildings just as pupils prepared to return after the summer holidays.

“What’s been going on is calculated neglect and a lack of political will to invest in children’s education,” Mr Kebede said.