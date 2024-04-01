Mother’s anger as child with additional needs removed from school photograph

A mother has spoken of her anger and upset after she claims her daughter, who has additional needs, was removed from her school class photograph.

Natalie Pinnell branded it “inhumane” after a photographer is alleged to have put two versions of the school class photo up for sale to parents, one including Ms Pinnell’s daughter Erin, and one without.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (1 April), Ms Pinnell spoke of her disbelief at what happened, saying she “didn’t believe” it at first.