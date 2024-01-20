A beluga whale has been spotted swimming off the coast of Shetland.

Impressive drone footage captured the rare sighting, in which the whale can be seen dipping in and out of the icy water.

Richard Shucksmith, an ecologist and wildlife photographer, took his drone down to the coast after being alerted to the presence of the whale by locals.

“This was the first time I’ve ever seen and filmed a beluga whale,” he said.

“I was very excited when I caught the footage, it was brilliant to see, I loved it.”