Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody, Scottish authorities say

The suspect in the 1988 Lockerbie terrorist attack is being held in US custody, authorities in Scotland have said.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is accused of being the “third conspirator” and bombmaker behind the downing of Pan Am flight 103 over the Dumfries and Galloway town, killing 270 people.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, was found guilty of mass murder in 2001.

The US Department of Justice said: “The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi.”

Sign up for our newsletters.