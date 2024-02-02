Runaway monkey settles back into enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park

A monkey who spent five days roaming the Highlands after escaping from a wildlife park in Scotland is “doing really well” after returning home, keepers have said.

Honshu the Japanese macaque does not appear to have lost any weight and seems to have eaten “quite a lot of peanuts” during his time in the wild, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said.

A search was launched on Sunday 28 January after the monkey found a way out of his enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

He was caught by keepers on Thursday after a member of the public spotted him snacking at a bird feeder in a garden in the local area.