Ash Regan launches SNP leadership bid following Sturgeon resignation

Ash Regan has advanced to the membership vote in the SNP leadership contest after securing enough nominations.

“Our campaign is built on hope, optimism, and a belief in the power of our people,” the MSP for Edinburgh Eastern said as she launched her campaign.

Ms Regan joins Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the party.

The former minister has pitched herself as a unity candidate who would run a competent government while reaching out to the grassroots of the independence movement.

