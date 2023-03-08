Candidates clash in fiery first SNP TV debate dominated by independence

The three candidates battling it out to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP clashed in their first televised debate.

Frontrunners finance secretary Kate Forbes and health secretary Humza Yousaf got into the most firey of the debates.

The issue of Scottish independence from the UK dominated the leadership contest debate, with all three candidates sharing their visions for the future.

Yousaf claimed that he was the only candidate who would stand up to Westminster to bring about the move.

