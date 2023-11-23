Runaway semi-truck narrowly swerves driver in 33-vehicle crash

The moment a runaway semi-truck narrowly misses a car was caught on the driver’s dashcam on Friday, 3 November.

The truck’s driver seems to attempt to avoid the traffic, but the momentum of the vehicle made it impossible to avoid every driver.

The crash happened in Tooele, Utah, and is believed to have occurred after the truck’s brakes failed,

A total of 11 people were injured, 33 vehicles were damaged, and a car dealership caught fire in the terrifying incident on the city’s Main Street.